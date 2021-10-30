Shots Fired From Vehicle Strike House in Hamden: PD

Police are investigating after shots that were fired from a vehicle struck a house in Hamden on Friday night.

Officers were called to Fourth Street near Warren Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed that someone in an older model (late 1990s to early 2000s) red/maroon Acura fired a handgun from the vehicle.

A house on Fourth Street was struck during the gunfire, authorities said. A resident of the home was inside the room that was hit by the projectile, but was not hit, they added. No injuries were reported.

Ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Manfield at (203) 230-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.