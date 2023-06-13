Shots fired incident at Rocky Hill hotel is under investigation

Rocky Hill police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened at a hotel in town Tuesday night.

The police department said they were called to Holiday Inn Express on Waterchase Drive at about 8:20 p.m.

Detectives are at the scene investigating. They said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. It's unknown whether or not there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.