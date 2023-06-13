Rocky Hill

Shots fired incident at Rocky Hill hotel is under investigation

By Angela Fortuna

Rocky Hill Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Rocky Hill police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened at a hotel in town Tuesday night.

The police department said they were called to Holiday Inn Express on Waterchase Drive at about 8:20 p.m.

Detectives are at the scene investigating. They said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. It's unknown whether or not there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us