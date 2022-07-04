Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Naugatuck

A shots fired incident is under investigation in Naugatuck.

Officers were called to the Southwood Apartment Complex on Rubber Avenue on Sunday just after 1 a.m. to investigate a possible shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence that a gun had been discharged. No victims or suspects were found at the scene.

At this time, authorities said they believe multiple people were arguing before shots were fired. It is believed those people then left in a black SUV.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about victims or suspects involved in the incident is asked to contact Detective John Williams at (203) 720-2594. Tips can also be submitted confidentially at (203) 720-1010.

Any resident of the Southwood Apartment Complex with home video footage that shows suspicious activity is asked to contact police.