Naugatuck

Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A shots fired incident is under investigation in Naugatuck.

Officers were called to the Southwood Apartment Complex on Rubber Avenue on Sunday just after 1 a.m. to investigate a possible shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence that a gun had been discharged. No victims or suspects were found at the scene.

At this time, authorities said they believe multiple people were arguing before shots were fired. It is believed those people then left in a black SUV.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about victims or suspects involved in the incident is asked to contact Detective John Williams at (203) 720-2594. Tips can also be submitted confidentially at (203) 720-1010.

Any resident of the Southwood Apartment Complex with home video footage that shows suspicious activity is asked to contact police.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuckshots fired
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us