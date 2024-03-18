New London

Shots fired incident under investigation in New London

By Cailyn Blonstein

A shots fired incident that happened in New London on Sunday night is under investigation.

Officers responded to Bank Street and State Street around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of gunshots being fired.

In the area, police said they found evidence that shots were fired. Evidence was collected, the scene was processed and the nearby area was canvassed.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.

