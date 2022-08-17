Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Norwich

A shots fired incident is under investigation in Norwich.

Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after getting reports of multiple shots fired.

Police said the callers stated vehicles were involved and sped away.

Investigators said they found numerous shell casings in the road at the intersection of Broad Street and Baltic Street, just off of Boswell Avenue.

Authorities believe this was not a random act and the people involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Seidel at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3138 or by email at mseidel@cityofnorwich.org. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.