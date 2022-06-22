Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Norwich

A shots fired incident is under investigation in Norwich and police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Officers received a 911 call from a resident on Boswell Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday about hearing a gunshot near Sandy Lane.

When police arrived to the area, they said they spoke to several residents who reported hearing the same thing.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified two intended victims who were not injured.

A spent shell casing and other evidence was found at the scene. Investigators believe the perpetrator or perpetrators of the incident fled the area.

According to police, it appears this is an isolated incident and was a targeted attack against the intended victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or by email at chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org. Tips can also be called into the department's Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.