West Hartford

Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in West Hartford

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

An incident involving shots fired is under investigation in West Hartford.

Dispatchers said they received a report of shots fired on Hillcrest Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they determined there had been an argument with several women and an unknown person discharged a gun two or three times.

After the shooting, police said the person fled the area on foot.

Local

emissions 11 mins ago

Lamont Calls On Legislature To Address Growing Emissions Concerns

unemployment 24 mins ago

Hundreds Attend Hartford Hiring Event

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 523-5203. Anonymous tips can be left at (860) 570-8969.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordshots fired
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us