Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in West Hartford

An incident involving shots fired is under investigation in West Hartford.

Dispatchers said they received a report of shots fired on Hillcrest Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they determined there had been an argument with several women and an unknown person discharged a gun two or three times.

After the shooting, police said the person fled the area on foot.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 523-5203. Anonymous tips can be left at (860) 570-8969.