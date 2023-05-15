new haven

Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation Near Yale New Haven Hospital

By Angela Fortuna

A portion of York Street is blocked off near Yale New Haven Hospital's emergency department as police investigate a shots fired incident.

A hospital spokesperson said there was a drive-by shooting near the emergency department, but no one was hurt.

The hospital is fully open and operational, and there was no interruption to services during the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

