East Haven

Shots fired into East Haven home grazed 3-year-old child: police

NBC Connecticut

A 3-year-old child who was laying in bed was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired into a home in East Haven early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from residents on Massachusetts Avenue around 1:15 a.m. about hearing several gunshots in the area.

According to police, a dark-colored SUV was seen traveling southbound on Massachusetts Avenue before someone inside of the vehicle fired a gun out of a passenger window as the vehicle fled by. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.

Authorities said a 3-year-old child suffered a graze wound. The child was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and are available to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Residents are asked to check their video surveillance systems for any dark-colored SUVs that may have driven by their home near Massachusetts Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods from approximately 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Residents are asked to call (203) 468-3820 with any information. Any information that is provided can be anonymous.

