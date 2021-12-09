Shots Fired Into Home, Parked Car in Ansonia

Police are looking for three men dressed in dark clothing after shots were fired on Fourth Street in Ansonia this afternoon.

Officers said they found several shell casings at the intersection near Star Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to witnesses, three men were seen firing handguns in the area, with several shots striking a home and parked car.

The suspects may have entered an older model red Hyundai, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking any one who may have witnessed the incident to call Ansonia police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.