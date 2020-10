Two suspects are in custody after a shots fired investigation resulted in a crash involving police in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said Capitol Avenue had been closed between Sisson Ave and Forrest St for several hours as part of the investigation.

Capitol Ave closed between Sisson Ave and Forrest St for several hours for shots fired investigation resulting in M/V collision involving PD. Two in custody, firearm located. Complete briefing via release in the a.m. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/IkqtPofyS2 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 16, 2020

Investigators said a firearm was also located.

It is unknown if there were any injuries sustained because of the incident.

More information is expected to be release Friday morning.