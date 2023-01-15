Shots Fired on Willimantic Street Sunday Morning: Police

Willimantic police are investigating after shots were fired on Ash Street early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Whittmore Street and Ash Street and North Street, according to police.

Detectives were able to find evidence of a crime scene in those areas, police said.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Willimantic Police Department Detectives Robert Tatro and Eric Dean at (860) 465-3135.