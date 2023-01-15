Willimantic

Shots Fired on Willimantic Street Sunday Morning: Police

NBC Connecticut

Willimantic police are investigating after shots were fired on Ash Street early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Whittmore Street and Ash Street and North Street, according to police.

Detectives were able to find evidence of a crime scene in those areas, police said.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Willimantic Police Department Detectives Robert Tatro and Eric Dean at (860) 465-3135.

