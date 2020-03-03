Norwich

Shots Fired, Person Injured During Fight in Norwich

Norwich police are investigating after a fight involving shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of 406 West Main St. for a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, they did find an injured victim who was treated for non-life threatening injuries from a physical fight.

According to investigators, a fight started at the Citgo Gas Station, and during that fight, a male suspect fired a handgun at a vehicle and then fled the area. No one was hit by gunfire, police said.

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

The Norwich Police Detective Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police Investigator Cannata at 860-886-5561 ext:3150.

No other details were immediately available.

