Shots fired at Rockwell Park in Bristol Tuesday afternoon

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a popular park in Bristol on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they found evidence of gunfire at Rockwell Park, located behind Muzzy Field.

Officers were called to the park for reported gunfire at about 2:45 p.m. Police didn't find anyone who had been shot.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3011 or by email at BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.