Shots fired under investigation in Westport

A shots fired incident is under investigation in Westport and police are asking the public for information.

Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls about shots fired near Saugatuck Avenue and Franklin Street around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported a white vehicle traveling north on Franklin Street, north on Saugatuck Avenue and then turning west on Sunrise Road.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired from the vehicle as it turned up Sunrise Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who lives in the area with surveillance cameras or anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact the Westport Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080 or the tip line at (203) 520-3831.