Shots were reportedly fired during a disturbance in Killingworth on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers were called to Little City Road shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance. Authorities have not released details about the incident.

According to state police, there were reports of shots being fired during the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The scene is still active, fluid and ongoing. The disturbance remains under investigation.