Showers Could Dampen July 4th Plans Today

If you have plans Sunday afternoon, you may want to bring a raincoat or umbrella along with you. Showers are possible into the afternoon hours for the 4th of July.

An area of low pressure will continue to linger around the area, bringing with it unseasonably cool conditions.

The high temperature for yesterday was 62 degrees, which was less than the high seen on Christmas Day last year.

Highs for today will be in the low 70s.

While we expect showers for the 4th of July, conditions should become a bit drier. Overall, it should be a better day than Saturday.

