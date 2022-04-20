Shubert Theatre Changes Covid-19 Safety Policy

The Shubert Theatre will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting April 29, the theatre announced Wednesday.

Face masks will still be required for all events and will remain in effect until the end of May. Face masks are required for everyone three years and older and must be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking, a press release for the theatre said.

According to the release, certain shows or artists may require additional COVID-19 protocols which include proof of vaccination or needing a mask. The Theatre said it will provide updates leading up to specific performances.

The Shubert Theatre also mentioned if health authorities change the COVID-19 policies, mask-wearing or other regulations may be reinstated, and urge anyone coming to the theatre to still follow these guidelines if they feel sick.

The Shubert Theatre will continue to update and evaluate its policy based on guidelines from the CDC, WHO, State of Connecticut and City of New Haven.

Updates can be found on shubert.com or by calling the Shubert Box Office at 203- 562- 5666.