Shubert Theatre To Require Covid-19 Vaccine or Negative Test

The Shubert Theatre will require Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative test for everyone entering the building until October 31.

The New Haven venue announced Friday that a vaccine or test will be required. Visitors will also be required to wear a face mask when not actively eating or drinking, regardless of their vaccination status.

The rules apply to all patrons, staff, volunteers, performers, backstage crew and anyone else entering the building.

Proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID must be shown at the time of entry. Those choosing to show test results will need to have proof of a Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and will have to wear a face mask.

The theatre's 2021-2022 season begins on October 1.

“For the safety of our patrons, we are giving people almost two months advance notice so they will be aware of our policy prior to attending performances at the theatre," Executive Director Anthony McDonald said in a statement.

Other venues have implemented similar policies in recent weeks.