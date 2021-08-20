coronavirus in connecticut

Shubert Theatre To Require Covid-19 Vaccine or Negative Test

NBC Connecticut

The Shubert Theatre will require Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative test for everyone entering the building until October 31.

The New Haven venue announced Friday that a vaccine or test will be required. Visitors will also be required to wear a face mask when not actively eating or drinking, regardless of their vaccination status.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The rules apply to all patrons, staff, volunteers, performers, backstage crew and anyone else entering the building.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Proof of vaccination and a government-issued ID must be shown at the time of entry. Those choosing to show test results will need to have proof of a Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and will have to wear a face mask.

The theatre's 2021-2022 season begins on October 1.

“For the safety of our patrons, we are giving people almost two months advance notice so they will be aware of our policy prior to attending performances at the theatre," Executive Director Anthony McDonald said in a statement.

For more information on the Shubert's policies, click here.

Other venues have implemented similar policies in recent weeks.

concerts Aug 16

Conn. Concertgoers React to Live Nation's Upcoming COVID Requirements

Aug 16

Popular Concert Venues Will Soon Require COVID-19 Vaccinations Or a Negative Test

Live Nation Aug 14

Live Nation Will Require Vaccines or Negative Covid Tests From Artists, Customers

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutnew havenEntertainmentarts & entertainment
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us