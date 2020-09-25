Sidewalk Saturday in New Haven Pairs with Restaurant Week

This weekend in New Haven, the sidewalks will be filled for the second “Sidewalk Saturday.”

“It’s a great way to get our community out and shopping,” said Kimberly Pedrick, owner of idom Boutique and dwell.

She is excited to take her store outside and meet a few more customers walking down Chapel Street as the local retail industry continues a comeback.

“It’s getting over that first step of bringing people back downtown so events like this I’m 100% for,” said Pedreick.

The first Sidewalk Saturday last weekend was a success, according to organizer Bruno Baggetta of Market New Haven, Inc., who wanted to tap into the group’s Restaurant Week.

“It allows the retailers to capture that Restaurant Week audience, but it also allows them to bring some of their merchandise outside and interact with folks,” said Baggetta.

This is the first time Restaurant Week is a two-week event, spanning a weekend, for Sidewalk Saturdays.

There are 21 stores along Chapel Street and Broadway that will be outside from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. They’ve also made room some nearby players from down the street to get in the game.

“We’re going to be up there, we’re going to have a cool set up,” said Matt Fantastic, co-owner Elm City Games. “We’re going to have a section for classics, but then we’re going to have a whole section of locally designed games.”

Fantastic is one of those local game designers, and proud to join this weekend’s event. He says business has been steady the last few months as people searched for things to do while at home.

“Stuff that you can play with the whole family, that stuff’s been doing really well. As well as the more complicated, ‘you can put a ton of time into’ games,” said Fantastic.

Small business is the backbone of any town, says Baggetta, who hopes customers and store owners can win big.

“For retailers to be a part of restaurant week in a meaningful way, especially the way we’ve programmed it this Saturday, is a win-win for everyone.”