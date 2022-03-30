Sign of Support: East Lyme Yard Sign Fundraiser Benefits Work in Ukraine

When John Wilson first designed a yard sign to show support for Ukraine, he only planned on making two, but the community had other plans.

Wilson, who owns Sign Craft in Niantic, has now made more than 500 of the blue and yellow heart-shaped signs.

"It's amazing what a little sign can do," said Wilson.

Wilson is partnering with the local Knights of Columbus for a fundraiser. They are selling the signs, which feature the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and directing the proceeds to support aid in Ukraine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Knights of Columbus will donate the full cost of the $20 sign through the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund to provide help directly to those in need.

"It's really a grassroots effort, but it is going to make a difference," said Wilson.

Wilson and his daughter Jillian, who works alongside him, said they have both been overwhelmed by the support. So far, members of the community have donated more than $9,000 for the fundraiser.

"Driving around town, it's a great reminder," said Jillian. "It's little things that cheer people up, but it's also a way to make sure we are all doing our part."

Signs are available for sale and pick-up at Sign Craft. Wilson said they even had a person stop in who was visiting from Indiana. She bought a sign and had it bubble wrapped so that she could put it in her suitcase for the trip home.

Signs can also be purchased after masses at St. Agnes and St. Mathias churches.