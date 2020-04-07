COVID-19

‘Significant COVID-19 Outbreak’ at Nursing Home in East Haven: Mayor

Doctor in coat with stetoscope
StoryBlocks

East Haven officials said there is a “significant COVID-19 outbreak” at Whispering Pines, a nursing home and rehabilitation center.

" I can confirm six deaths at this time, though we're aware there may be others," East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said in a video posted on YouTube,

Local

ct resource connection 52 mins ago

CT Resource Connection: Community Services for You and Your Family During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Waterford 2 hours ago

First Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in Waterford

The first patient was identified on March 31 and local officials contacted local and state health officials were alerted as well, the mayor said.

Other patients have COVID-19 or are presumed to have it and staff members have tested positive as well, according to the mayor.

Carfora said the town supplied personal protection equipment to the nursing home, town officials are monitoring the situation and the town is prepared to support the nursing home with PPE or other support if needed.

“It should be noted that of the 215 nursing homes in the state of Connecticut, 73, or 34 percent, have confirmed COVID-19 cases. I also want to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” Carfora said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Whispering Pines.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirus OutbreakEast Havennursing homeWhispering pine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us