‘Significant COVID-19 Outbreak’ at Nursing Home in East Haven: Mayor

East Haven officials said there is a “significant COVID-19 outbreak” at Whispering Pines, a nursing home and rehabilitation center.

" I can confirm six deaths at this time, though we're aware there may be others," East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said in a video posted on YouTube,

The first patient was identified on March 31 and local officials contacted local and state health officials were alerted as well, the mayor said.

Other patients have COVID-19 or are presumed to have it and staff members have tested positive as well, according to the mayor.

Carfora said the town supplied personal protection equipment to the nursing home, town officials are monitoring the situation and the town is prepared to support the nursing home with PPE or other support if needed.

“It should be noted that of the 215 nursing homes in the state of Connecticut, 73, or 34 percent, have confirmed COVID-19 cases. I also want to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” Carfora said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Whispering Pines.