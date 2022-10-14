Signs of Support: Fundraiser Held for Families of Fallen Bristol Officers

A sign store in Bristol is selling special lawn signs to help honor the city's fallen officers and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the families of the officers who were shot and killed Wednesday night, according to the store owner.

"My first thought was, what can we do to help?" said Mike McAdam, owner of Sign Source. "We make signs so we'll make them, sell them, and donate them to the families."

The signs are single-sided with a picture of a police badge and the words "we support Bristol PD".

McAdam posted on Facebook Thursday morning that his store would be selling the signs. In the short time since, they have sold hundreds, raising thousands of dollars.

“People come together when they need to come together," said McAdam.

Krysta Dodenhoff drove from East Hampton Friday morning to buy a sign.

“They need that support out there and things like this can be really difficult for them and for the community and I just wanted to be there for them," said Dodenhoff.

McAdam said he has been communicating with the president of Bristol's police union to coordinate the donations. He wants to make sure the money goes directly to the families.

The sign fundraiser is one of many ways that the Bristol community is coming together to support the police department. A fund has also been established through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the officers' families.

Donations are currently being accepted for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund at all bank branches and additional donation opportunities are forthcoming.