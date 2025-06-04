Signs supporting Special Olympics Connecticut torch run stolen in Berlin

Police are investigating after someone stole lawn signs placed along the roadside in Berlin to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut.

The signs were taken from Veterans Way near Stop & Shop, according to police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Area businesses purchased the signs to support law enforcement officers along the torch run route. The run is scheduled to pass through Berlin on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the missing signs is asked to call Officer DePinto at (860) 828-7080.