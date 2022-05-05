Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport Sold to CT Airport Authority

The City of Bridgeport Airport Commission has sold Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) for $10 million, according to Mayor Joseph Ganim.

More than two decades have passed since the Bridgeport airport has provided regular passenger service. Since then, it has operated for general aviation which only includes air service for private and corporate entities, according to Ganim.

The CAA plans to complete renovations to the airport totaling more than $60 million.

These renovations include adding the appropriate airfield and landside infrastructure necessary to support commercial air service, the mayor said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to officials, the CAA will create an Airport Advisory Committee to ensure communication between the airport and the local community.

All existing City of Bridgeport employees that are currently employed at the airport will be offered continued airport employment.