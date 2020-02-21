Sikorsky Gets Second Contract to Build Presidential Helicopters

Stratford-based Sikorsky has a second contract to build Presidential Helicopters that will be able to be used to transport the president and vice president.

Sikorsky said it entered into a contract with the U.S. Navy to build six production VH-92A Presidential Helicopters as part of the 23 aircraft program of record for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sikorsky expects to begin deliveries of six VH-92A helicopters in 2022 and the remaining production aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

"The program continues to progress on budget and within our planned acquisition timeline," said Col. Eric Ropella, PMA-274 presidential helicopter program manager. "The award of LRIP Lot II reinforces the importance of this Marine Corps no-fail mission especially as we move into the next phase of government testing this year."

Following is the information posted on the Department of Defense website:

“Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $470,813,279 firm-fixed price modification (P00084) to a previously-awarded fixed-price incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0050). This modification exercises options to procure six low rate initial production lot II VH-92A aircraft, interim contractor support and six cabin interior reconfiguration kits in support of the Presidential Helicopter Replacement Program. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (50%); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (36%); Owego, New York (10%); Patuxent River, Maryland (3%); and Quantico, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $470,813,279 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.”

