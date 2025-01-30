Potomac Crash

Sikorsky offers support after military helicopter, plane collide near DC airport

Officials do not believe anybody survived the crash.

An American Airlines flight and a Sikorsky military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night and officials said Thursday morning that they have recovered 28 people and do not believe anyone survived the crash.

The FAA said, "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

Sikorsky released a statement on Wednesday night.

“We are aware of the incident and send our condolences to those affected. We have offered our support to the investigation and our customers. Safety is our top priority,” a spokesperson for Sikorsky said in a statement.

