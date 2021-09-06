Two Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Hits Bridge in Wethersfield

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bridge in Wethersfield on Labor Day.
Police responded to Silas Deane Highway near the Route 5/15 overpass around noontime Monday after a vehicle hit the bridge and they found one vehicle with significant damage.
Two people were extricated from the vehicle and brought to Hartford Hospital.
The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Sergeant John Blair at john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov or call 860-721-2900.