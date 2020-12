Connecticut State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 1-year-old boy who was missing from Union.

Authorities said Leland Macfeat had been missing since Monday and was possibly with his non-custodial mother, 28-year-old Teagan Palmer.

The Silver Alert was canceled on Monday morning. Troopers have not released details about where Macfeat was found.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Troop C at (860) 896-3200 ext. 0.