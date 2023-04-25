Mother and 1-Year-Old Reported Missing From Greenwich Found

A mother and her 1-year-old who were missing from Greenwich have been found.

Police said 34-year-old Katrina Ellison Geltman and 1-year-old Eli Geltman were missing on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the mother left her house abruptly with her child at approximately 4 a.m.

A few hours later, police said both were found and medical services were evaluating them. No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not release details about where they were found.

Connecticut State Police had issued Silver Alerts for both. Those Silver Alerts have since been cancelled.