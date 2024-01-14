Bridgeport

101-year-old man reported missing from Bridgeport found

By Cailyn Blonstein

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert that had been issued for a 101-year-old man who was missing from Bridgeport on Sunday has been canceled and he has been found.

State police said the man was last seen on Saturday. He had on green plaid pajamas when he was last seen.

According to state police, the man was found later in the morning on Sunday. It's unclear where he was found.

The Silver Alert has since been canceled.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us