101-year-old man reported missing from Bridgeport found

A Silver Alert that had been issued for a 101-year-old man who was missing from Bridgeport on Sunday has been canceled and he has been found.
State police said the man was last seen on Saturday. He had on green plaid pajamas when he was last seen.
According to state police, the man was found later in the morning on Sunday. It's unclear where he was found.
The Silver Alert has since been canceled.
