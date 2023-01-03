SILVER ALERT: 11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 11-year-old boy who is missing from Hartford.

Troopers said Gabriel Koivogui was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red pants. He has been missing since Tuesday.

Koivogui has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.