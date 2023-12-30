Silver Alert: 12-year-old girl reported missing from Hartford

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who is missing from Hartford and police need help finding her.

Investigators said Lyrica Koegler was seen on camera leaving The Village for Families and Children (DCF) facility on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

She was wearing a black tank top, white and black checkered sweatpants and had a light blue sweater tied around her waist. She was barefoot when she left the facility.

According to police, Koegler has health conditions and takes medication daily.

Koegler is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 to 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on Koegler's whereabouts should contact police.