SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Missing From Meriden

Connecticut State Police said Lorayna Crespo has been missing since Monday.

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a silver alert for a 2-year-old girl who is missing from Meriden.

Authorities said Lorayna Crespo has been missing since Monday.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Crespo is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Lorayna Crespo.
State Police said she is believed to be with her parents who are possibly operating a 2013 Gray Honda Civic with CT license plate AC97869.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Unit at 203-393-4200.

