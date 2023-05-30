Bridgeport

SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Reported Missing From Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old who has been missing from Bridgeport for several days.

Troopers said Saniyah Peters has been missing since Friday and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

She has black hair and brown eyes. Peters weighs 50 pounds and is 4 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671.

