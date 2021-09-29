Enfield

SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Reported Missing From Enfield

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old who is missing from Enfield.

Troopers said Royal Thompson has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen with her mother, 39-year-old Kaleemah Dotson.

Investigators believe Dotson is possibly driving a gold 2004 Honda Accord with unknown Massachusetts license plates.

Police did not release any details about Thompson including her hair color, eye color, height or weight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police at (860) 763-6400.

This article tagged under:

Enfieldsilver alertmissing child
