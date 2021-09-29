SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Reported Missing From Enfield

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old who is missing from Enfield.

Troopers said Royal Thompson has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen with her mother, 39-year-old Kaleemah Dotson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators believe Dotson is possibly driving a gold 2004 Honda Accord with unknown Massachusetts license plates.

Police did not release any details about Thompson including her hair color, eye color, height or weight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police at (860) 763-6400.