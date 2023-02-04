SILVER ALERT: 3-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Wolcott

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old girl who is reported missing from Wolcott.

Troopers said Fayth Dingee was last seen wearing a purple coat, a neon pink winter hat, blue jeans and Minnie Mouse sneakers.

Fayth was last seen with her mom Grace Dingee on Friday.

Investigators describe Fayth as having blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot 5-inches tall and weighs 48 pounds.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Fayth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wolcott Police Department at (203) 879-1414.