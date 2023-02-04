Wolcott

SILVER ALERT: 3-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Wolcott

By Cailyn Blonstein

Serial_Child_Rapist_Gets_60_to_100_Years_in_Prison.jpg
Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old girl who is reported missing from Wolcott.

Troopers said Fayth Dingee was last seen wearing a purple coat, a neon pink winter hat, blue jeans and Minnie Mouse sneakers.

Fayth was last seen with her mom Grace Dingee on Friday.

Investigators describe Fayth as having blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot 5-inches tall and weighs 48 pounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Fayth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wolcott Police Department at (203) 879-1414.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wolcott
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us