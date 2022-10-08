SILVER ALERT: 4-Month-Old Boy Reported Missing From Enfield

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-month-old boy who is missing from Enfield.

Troopers said Dhimani Pearson was last seen on Saturday and may be with his father, Trison Pearson. They might be in Enfield or near Springfield, Massachusetts.

Dhimani has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 19 inches tall and weighs 14 pounds.

Anyone with information about the location of Dhimani or Trison is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400.

