SILVER ALERT: 4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Stratford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is missing from Stratford.

Troopers said Sky Diaz has been missing since December 8, 2022, and is believed to be with her mother, 33-year-old Andrea Stewart.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt with a black princess on the front, blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

Diaz has black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. Investigators did not provide a photo of her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford Police Department at (203) 385-4100.