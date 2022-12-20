silver alert

SILVER ALERT: 4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Stratford

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is missing from Stratford.

Troopers said Sky Diaz has been missing since December 8, 2022, and is believed to be with her mother, 33-year-old Andrea Stewart.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt with a black princess on the front, blue jeans and white and black sneakers.

Diaz has black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. Investigators did not provide a photo of her.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford Police Department at (203) 385-4100.

This article tagged under:

silver alertStratford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us