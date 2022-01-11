Wethersfield

SILVER ALERT: 5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Wethersfield

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 5-year-old girl who is missing from Wethersfield.

Authorities said Carmena Joseph has been missing since Monday and may be traveling with her mother, Lakeva Joseph. The two may be in a black 2007 Honda Civic with a CT license plate of BB11390.

Carmena was last seen wearing a pink North Face fur jacket with gold sparkles, blue jeans, brown North Face boots with pink fur and a pink winter hat.

She has black hair and brown eyes and is 3-feet tall and 35 pounds.

Investigators did not provide a photo of Carmena.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 ext. 6.

