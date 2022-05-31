SILVER ALERT: 69-Year-Old Man With Dementia Reported Missing From Meriden

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man who has dementia and is missing from Meriden.

Police said Julio Pacheco left his home on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, a grayish blue shirt, camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Pacheco is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Authorities said he suffers from dementia and has other medical concerns.

He does not carry ID and mainly speaks Spanish.

Officers said Pacheco was found in the past wandering the back roads of Cromwell.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.