SILVER ALERT: 72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man with dementia who is missing from East Hartford.

Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.

According to Abrom's family, he left home with no vehicle or phone. His family also said Abrom suffers from dementia.

Patrol officers canvassed the area of his home on Park Avenue and also checked a previous address on Oxford Drive in East Hartford.

Connecticut State Police were brought in to help with a K9 track, but Abrom was still not located. A second K9 track is expected to be conducted and officers plan to continue canvassing the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Abrom is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with knowledge of Abrom's whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hartford Police Department at (860) 528-4401 as soon as possible.