Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old woman who is missing from Hartford.

Authorities said Lillian Abdullah has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Abdullah's whereabouts should contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.