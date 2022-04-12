SILVER ALERT: 75-Year-Old Man With Medical Condition Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old man with a medical condition who is missing from Hartford.
Authorities said Joel Lewis was last seen in the area of Sisson Avenue on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan cargo pants and slippers.
Lewis is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has sandy-colored hair and brown eyes.
According to authorities, Lewis is diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.