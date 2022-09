Connecticut State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman with dementia who was missing from Ellington on Wednesday.

State police said Patricia Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington and was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators believed she walked away from her home sometime during the night.

Troopers issued a Silver Alert for Dimock, which was later canceled after they said she was found safely. It's unclear where she was found.