SILVER ALERT: 80-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Stonington

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man who is missing from Stonington.

Troopers said John Osgood has been missing since Tuesday and may be wearing either a yellow fleece or blue down-filled jacket. He also is wearing a Mickey Mouse watch.

Osgood has grey hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot 1-inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

In a photo provided by police, Osgood appears to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Osgood's location should contact the Stonington Police Department at (860) 599-4411.