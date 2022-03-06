north branford

SILVER ALERT: 80-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From North Branford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who is missing from North Branford.

Mary Herbert was last seen on Friday and it's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen. Troopers did not provide a photo of Herbert.

Herbert may be driving a tan 2003 foor-door Toyota Corolla with a Connecticut license plate of 417LAO.

She is described at 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and she has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Branford Police Department at (203) 484-2703.

