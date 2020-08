Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who is missing from Danbury on Saturday.

State police said Eustaquio Manzano was last seen wearing grey long pants and a long sleeve shirt.

A Silver Alert was issued for Manzano early Saturday morning.

Manzano has white hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police did not provide a photo of Manzano.

Anyone with information should contact Danbury Police at (203) 797-4611.