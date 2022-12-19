Ellington

SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Ellington

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who is missing from Ellington.

Troopers said George Klingman has been missing since Monday.

He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a white sweatshirt, a blue coat and a baseball hat.

Klingman is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

In a photo provided by police, Klingman is wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C at (860) 896-3200.

