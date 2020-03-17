silver alert

SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Woman From Watertown Reported Missing

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old woman from Watertown who is missing on Tuesday.

Authorities said Lila Church has been missing since Tuesday and is possibly driving a blue 2008 Honda CRV with a Connecticut license plate of FLDW.

She is 5-foot 5-inches tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what Church was wearing when she was last seen.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Adams Hometown Markets Designate Special Shopping Time for Vulnerable Residents

first alert weather 3 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day to Brighten After Morning Snow, Rain

If you have any information on Church’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Watertown Police at (860) 945-5200.

This article tagged under:

silver alertWatertownMissing Woman
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us