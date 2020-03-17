SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Woman From Watertown Reported Missing

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old woman from Watertown who is missing on Tuesday.

Authorities said Lila Church has been missing since Tuesday and is possibly driving a blue 2008 Honda CRV with a Connecticut license plate of FLDW.

She is 5-foot 5-inches tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what Church was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information on Church’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Watertown Police at (860) 945-5200.